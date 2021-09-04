Pramod Bhagat vs Daniel Bethell Gold Medal Match Live Score: Top Seed Eyes Historic Gold for India at Tokyo Paralympics in Badminton

Pramod Bhagat vs Daniel Bethell Gold Medal Match Live Score and Updates, Badminton Men’s SL3 Singles: Pramod Bhagat, the current world no 1, secured a 21-11 21-16 win over Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the first SL3 class semifinals that lasted 36 minutes.
Bhagat, who had contracted polio when he was 5 years old, is one of the best para shuttlers in the country with 45 international medals under his belt, including four world championship gold medals and a gold and a bronze in 2018 Asian Para Games.
The top seeded Indian, current world and Asian champion, will lock horns with Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in the summit clash.
Pramod Bhagat vs Daniel Bethell Gold Medal Match Live Score and Updates, Badminton Men's SL3 Singles: Pramod Bhagat is the overwhelming favourite to win gold in this category and is yet to drop a game in the campaign so far. But, Bethell too has shown some good form and heads into the final with unblemished record as well.
The top-seeded Indian, current world and Asian champion, will lock horns with No.2 seed Bethell in the summit clash.
Earlier in the day, with only half of the court being used in SL3 classification, Bhagat and Fujihara engaged in a lot of long rallies and the Indian came up on top most of the time.
Bhagat, the top seed, trailed 2-4 early in the opening game but a series of overhead drops helped him claw back. The duo were 8-8 before the Indian entered the interval at 11-8.
After the break, he continued his good run and eventually pocketed the opening game with six straight points.
It was a Bhagat show in the second game as well as the Indian led all the way to come up trumps.
“It was a great game against Fujihara, he pushed me with some great shots. But I had a plan and I executed it very well. I am happy I have reached my maiden Paralympic finals but the work is not done yet,” said Bhagat after his match.
In SL classification, persons with standing/lower limb impairment/severe are allowed to compete. SH6 classification refers to short stature impairment and and SU5 classifies athletes according to their upper limb impairment.
