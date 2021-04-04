Pramod Bhagat Wins Two Gold and a Bronze, Sukant Kadam Gets 2 Silver at Dubai Para Badminton

World No.1 Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal at the Dubai Para Badminton tournament in SL4 category defeating his Indian counterpart Kumar Nitesh on Sunday, with the game being a tight one and Nitesh pushing Pramod hard. There were some good rallies between the two and both players gave their all. Pramod held his nerves to beat Kumar Nitesh 21-17,21-18 to secure the gold. Pramod showcased his class and he displayed why he is still the world no.1 when he was put under pressure.

Pramod and Manoj Sarkar won gold in their doubles match (SL4 - SL3) against their Indian counterpart Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar. The tight game lasted 29 minutes with Pramod and Manoj winning the match with a score of 21-18, 21-16. The match was close and intense.

Pramod and Pala Kohli also won bronze in mixed doubles. Pramod ended the 3rd Dubai Para Badminton tournament with 2 golds and 1 bronze to his name He won a medal in every category that he played in.

On the other hand, world No.5 Sukant Kadam (SL 3) had a tough day at court. Unfortunately, he could not deliver his best and lost the singles final against French counterpart Lucas Mazur. In the first game Sukant started slowly but made his comeback, but unluckily couldn’t close the first game and lost 21-15. In the second game the French counterpart went past him easily 21-6 to win the gold medal. Sukant ended the tournament with 2 silver meda