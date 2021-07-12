Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Pranati Nayak, Gymnastics

Hailing from Jhargham (West Bengal), Pranati Nayak comes from a very humble background. Her father worked as a bus driver until 2017 when he retired.

Money was hard to come by for the family, but that did not stop Nayak from chasing her dreams. At nine, she took up gymnastics and shifted to Kolkata after she being recommended by her school coach.

In the city, Nayak learned all she could about the sport. She also found an able coach in Minara Begum. Under Begum’s tutelage, her career took off.

In 2018, she was given a government job via sports quota.

Age - 26

Sports/Discipline - Women’s artistic gymnastics

Major Achievements

Bronze - Vault, 2019 Ulaanbaatar

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Nayak was the second reserve behind Milka Gehani from Sri Lanka for the Asian quota. In 2019, she became eligible to compete in the World Championships in Stuttgart where she secured the Olympic spot in the four apparatus of the All-Around competition. After qualifying through the continental quota, Nayak is all set to make her Olympic debut.

Recent Performances

The 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships changed the course of Nayak’s life. Her career blossomed after she won a bronze medal in Mongolia and it also brought her national recognition. The medal paved her way to the Tokyo Olympics as Nayak would be the second-ever Indian to represent the country at the Olympics when she takes the field.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here