Prasar Bharati to Air WNBA, NBA G League Programming on DD Sports

MUMBAI – Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, today announced the addition of WNBA and NBA G League programming to its daily basketball offering on Doordarshan (DD) Sports, one of India’s leading free-to-air sports channels.

The WNBA and NBA G League programming will be added to DD Sports’ twice daily basketball slots every morning (7 a.m. – 9 a.m.) and evening (7 p.m. – 9 p.m.). In addition to the WNBA and NBA G League, Prasar Bharati will continue to air daily NBA content on DD Sports, including Hardwood Classic games, Marquee Matchups, NBA Finals recaps, NBA TV specials, and Jr. NBA instructional and training videos.

“DD Sports has a unique place in India as the only destination on television for sports development,” said Mayank Agarwal, Director General, Doordarshan. “We have been in the process of reinvigorating the content of DD Sports, and the WNBA and G League adds to the variety of offerings in the sports cluster. We aim to create easy access for fans in India and educate them further about one of the world’s most popular sports.”

“Our relationship with Prasar Bharati allows us to bring the excitement of professional basketball to millions of households across India,” said Sunny Malik, Head of Global Content and Media Distribution, NBA India. “In addition to some of the most iconic games and moments from the NBA’s storied 75-year history, fans in India can now also enjoy dynamic WNBA and NBA G League programming.”

