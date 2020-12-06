Pratt In On Four TDs As Tulane Beats Memphis 35-21

NEW ORLEANS: Freshman quarterback Michael Pratt threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, ran for two more and may have iced the Tulane’s 35-21 defeat of Memphis on Saturday when he was hit while scrambling on what was ruled a targeting penalty.

Tulane led 28-21 and was driving in the fourth quarter when Pratt was forced to run on second-and-10. As he was going down, Memphis’ Cole Mashburn came diving up to assist on the stop. Though a television replay showed no helmet-to-helmet contact, Masburn was disqualified for targeting and Tulane had a first-and-goal at the 9.

Cam Carroll zig-zagged into the end zone on the next play and Tulane was up two touchdowns late against a Memphis team with five comeback victories this season.

The Green Wave (6-5, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) snapped the Tigers three-game win streak, outgaining Memphis (6-3, 4-3) 419 yards to 300 and scoring all four times they reached the red zone.

Calvin Austin caught five passes for 110 yards for Memphis, his sixth 100-yard game in the last seven. Brady White passed for 248 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. White needs 56 more passing yards to surpass Danny Wimprine as career passing leader at Memphis. The Tigers have two games left.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25