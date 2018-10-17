Praveen Chitravel Clinches Bronze Triple Jump at Youth Olympic Games

#TeamIndia at the @youtholympics #BuenosAires2018



After the Final Placing of #Athletics Men's Triple Jump event, Praveen Chithravel has a combined (Stage 1+Stage 2) score of 31.52m, placing him 3rd overall! #Bravo A Bronze Medal win for Praveen #IAmTeamIndia @afiindia pic.twitter.com/cqyG05NieQ — Team India (@ioaindia) October 16, 2018

India’s medal tally at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires saw yet another addition in the form of a Bronze Medal in the men’s triple jump event.Praveen Chitravel finished in third place behind Cuba’s Alejandro Diaz (17.14m and 17.04) and Nigeria’s Emmeanuel Oritsemeyiwa (16.34m and 15.51 m) to clinch the Bronze medal.The 17-year-old Chitravel recorded a best jump of 15.68m on his fourth and final attempt and finished with a total of 31.52m. In the first stage of the event, his best jump saw him register a distance of 15.84m.This is India’s second medal in athletics so far after Suraj Panwar won the Silver Medal in the men’s 5,000m race walk event.This is India’s 12th medal overall at Buenos Aires 2018 so far.