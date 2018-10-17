GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Praveen Chitravel Clinches Bronze Triple Jump at Youth Olympic Games

India’s medal tally at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires saw yet another addition in the form of a Bronze Medal in the men’s triple jump event.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 17, 2018, 12:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Praveen Chitravel Clinches Bronze Triple Jump at Youth Olympic Games
(image: Team india/Twitter)
Loading...
India’s medal tally at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires saw yet another addition in the form of a Bronze Medal in the men’s triple jump event.

Praveen Chitravel finished in third place behind Cuba’s Alejandro Diaz (17.14m and 17.04) and Nigeria’s Emmeanuel Oritsemeyiwa (16.34m and 15.51 m) to clinch the Bronze medal.

The 17-year-old Chitravel recorded a best jump of 15.68m on his fourth and final attempt and finished with a total of 31.52m. In the first stage of the event, his best jump saw him register a distance of 15.84m.




This is India’s second medal in athletics so far after Suraj Panwar won the Silver Medal in the men’s 5,000m race walk event.

This is India’s 12th medal overall at Buenos Aires 2018 so far.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...