Praveen Kumar Bags Gold in Wushu World Championship
Praveen Kumar Russel Diaz of Philippines to win the gold medal in the 48kg category of the Wushu World Championships.
Praveen Kumar (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Shanghai: Praveen Kumar on Wednesday became the first Indian man to win a wushu World Championships gold, beating Russel Diaz of the Philippines in the 48kg category here.
The Indian saw off his Filipino opponent 2-1 in the men's sanda event of the 15th World Wushu Championships.
Praveen had earlier defeated Uzbekistan's Khasan Ikromov 2-0 in the semifinal on Tuesday to set up the summit clash with Diaz.
In 2017, Pooja Kadian became the first Indian to be crowned world champion in wushu after she defeated Evgeniya Stepanova of Russia in the women's 75 kg sanda event.
Wushu sanda is a martial art that combines full-contact kickboxing, including close-range punches and kicks, with wrestling, takedowns, throws, sweeps and kick catches.
