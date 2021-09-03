Praveen Kumar Wins Silver in Men’s Hugh Jump T64; India Medal Tally Rises to 11

India’s Praveen Kumar won silver in the Men’s High Jump T64 classification with the best jump of 2.07m, taking India’s tally at the Tokyo Paralympics Games to 11 on Friday. A T44 athlete the 18-year-old Noida resident had finished fourth in the World Championships in Dubai in 2019 with a jump of 1.92m. Gold went to Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards who cleared 2.10m, while bronze was taken by world record holder Poland’s Maciej Lepiato.

The 18-year-old Kumar, competing in his debut Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump. This was also Kumar’s personal best performance and his first major medal since taking up the sport in 2019. The teenager is a Noida resident and is now the youngest medal winner in the Indian contingent here

T64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position. T44, the disability classification that Kumar belongs to but is eligible to compete in T64, is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. His impairment, which is congenital, affects the bones that connect his hip to his left leg.

The youngster got into the para sport only in 2019 and is ranked World No.3.

Praveen initially played volleyball and came to know about para-sports when he participated in the High Jump competition for players without disabilities. Praveen’s journey as a high jumper began after he met Dr. Stayapal Singh, National Para Athletics coach who motivated him to pursue para-sports and took him under his guidance.

Parveen had won gold medal with Asian Record in the World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix 2021 and Silver at the World Para Athletics Junior championship

