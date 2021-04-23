Praying for Everyone in India: WWE Star Mick Foley Tweets as the Country Battles Upswing of Covid-19 Cases

India is battling a record-breaking rise in novel coronavirus infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and pushed healthcare to the brink. The country reported over three lakh new COVID-19 cases with 2,263 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as perthe Union Health Ministry figures. The deteriorating COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds and many states are reporting an acute shortage of essential medicines and oxygen tanks.

With the COVID-19 situation aggravated, many countries have imposed travel restrictions on travellers from India. Many personalities have expressed concern about the worrying situation. Among the first, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said he’s been thinking and praying for everyone in India.

Foley in a tweet on Friday said that he’s been “thinking and praying” for everyone suffering from this surge in cases in India. He further mentioned he’s been always thankful for the “enormous support” he’s received from “Indian expats” and “immigrants around the world”.

See it here:

I’m thinking and praying for everyone in India suffering from this terrible upswing in COVID 19 cases and deaths.I have always been so thankful for the enormous support I have received in India, and from Indian expats and immigrants around the world. 🇮🇳 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 23, 2021

Foley’s concern is not unfounded as the current wave in India is been blamed on a new variant and super spreader events like Kumbh Mela andmassive political rallies, among others.

Meanwhile, the former American semi-retired professional wrestler, often called as ‘The Hardcore Legend’, was tested positive for COVID-19 in January this year. Foley revealed that he tested positive in January first week and he may have contracted the virus after participating in a virtual signing event in December2020. He said he did take his mask off during the virtual event and one of the people he met ended up having symptoms later that night. After learning of his exposure, Foley revealed that he was isolated in a hotel room for 19 days and he further acknowledged he could have been more careful at the time.

Since his retirement in 2000, Foley held many positions with the company including the General Manager of RAW in 2016-17. He’s currently signed to a Legends contract with WWE.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here