News18» News»Sports»Predators Goalie Connor Ingram In NHL Assistance Program
Predators Goalie Connor Ingram In NHL Assistance Program

Predators Goalie Connor Ingram In NHL Assistance Program

Nashville Predators goaltender Connor Ingram is voluntarily taking part in a confidential NHL player assistance program, keeping him away from the team during that time.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: Nashville Predators goaltender Connor Ingram is voluntarily taking part in a confidential NHL player assistance program, keeping him away from the team during that time.

The NHL and its union announced Ingram’s decision Monday and said there will be no further comment.

Ingram is Nashville’s third goalie this season behind Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne. The 23-year-old Canadian played 33 games last season with the Predators’ AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. He has yet to appear in an NHL game.

The NHL and NHL Players Association started the player assistance program in 1996, with players able to call a confidential phone line. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters. Counselors are available in each NHL city.

