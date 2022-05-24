CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Prefontaine Classic: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Sha'Carri Richardson Headline 100 Metres

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica crosses the finish line of the women's 100 meter dash semi-finals during the Mt SAC Relays Elite Division & USATF Golden Games at Hilmer Lodge Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Walnut, California. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images/AFP

Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine ThompsonHerah and American prodigy Sha'Carri Richardson will headline the 100 metres at Saturday's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, organisers for the Diamond League event said on Monday.

Thompson-Herah returns to the venue where she nearly broke American Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 100m record last year, weeks after leading a Jamaican podium sweep at the Tokyo Games.

She dropped out of the Birmingham Diamond League meet over the weekend citing discomfort in training. Thompson-Herah’s management agency did not respond to a request for comment.

Richardson’s memories of Hayward Field are more complicated.

She was the United States’ brightest hope for a gold medal in Tokyo after winning the U.S. Olympic Trials in June but lost her spot at the Games after testing positive for cannabis.

Richardson, 22, returned to Eugene in August after serving a 30-day suspension, where she finished last in the 100m.

Rounding out the field on Saturday are Britain’s 200 metres world champion Dina Asher-Smith and Shericka Jackson, who won gold in the 4x100m relay alongside Thompson-Herah in Tokyo.

first published:May 24, 2022, 09:42 IST