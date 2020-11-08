Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will play host to Aston Villa in their upcoming Premier League 2020-21 match on November 9, Monday. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Aston Villa fixture will be played at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal will be eyeing for their second successive win when they take on Villa. In their last match, the Gunners faced Manchester United and won the match with a 1-0 scoreline. On the other hand, Aston Villa were up against Southampton in their last scheduled fixture. Villa lost the match 3-4. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Aston Villa match will kick off at 12:45 am.

As we look at the Premier League 2020 table, the Gunners are 9th with 12 points from seven matches whereas Aston Villa are sitting right above them on the 8th slot with 12 points from six outings.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Team News, Injury Update

As for Arsenal, defender Calum Chambers and forward Nelson are doubtful due to knee-related injuries. While defender Mari and forward Martinelli are out of contention due to ankle and knee injuries respectively.

Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet might fill in for Bertrand Traore in the upcoming outing.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Partey, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Arsenal: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Trezeguet, Barkley, Grealish; Watkins

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Aston Villa kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 game between Arsenal vs Aston Villa will kick off at 12:45 am IST on Monday, November 9, at Emirates.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Aston Villa match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Aston Villa match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Aston Villa fixture?

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Aston Villa match can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.