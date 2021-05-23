Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal, with a hope to qualify in the Europa League, will host Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the Premier League season, on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8:30 PM IST. The Gunners had an underwhelming campaign, and currently sit in the ninth place in the Premier League table. Mikel Artea’s men are currently battling with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur for seventh place, which would earn them a spot in the inaugural Europa Conference League. On the other hand, the Seagulls are set to finish their season in the bottom half of the table. Graham Potter’s unit come into this match after drawing (1-1) against West Ham and defeating Manchester City (3-2) last time out. With 41 points from 37 matches, their objective would be to end the campaign on a high note.

The visitors won this fixture 2-1 last season, their first ever top-flight away win against the hosts. They have also avoided defeat in five of their seven Prem meetings with the Gunners. However, they lost 0-1 when the two sides last met at the American Express Community Stadium in December 2020.

Team News, Injury Update

Mikel Arteta will be unable to use the services of Hector Bellerin, while David Luiz’s availability remains doubtful. Whereas, Graham Potter has few injuries to account for and will have to do without Danny Welbeck, Davy Propper, Joel Veltman, Solly March and Tariq Lamptey. Additionally, Neil Maupay will have to sit out due to suspension.

Arsenal probable starting line-up: Bernd Leno (GK); Callum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka; Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

Brighton & Hove Albion probable starting line-up: Robert Sanchez (GK); Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana, Dan Burns; Alexis MacAllister, Leandro Trossard; Andi Zeqiri

What time is the kick-off?

The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 23 at the Emirates Stadium, in London.

What TV channel will show the match?

The match will be LIVE on Sony Network.

How can I stream the fixture?

The match can be streamed on Sony LIV.

