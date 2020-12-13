Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Burnley  LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It has been another season of underperformance by Arsenal. Next up for the Gunners is a match against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Arsenal come into the game after their 4-2 win over Irish side Dundalk on Thursday in their Europa League group stage game. But Mikel Arteta’s team were torn apart in the Premier League last weekend by a counterattacking Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley has had a tough season too and stare at a relegation fight. In their last league match, they did manage to get a solo point after a 1-1 draw against Everton last Saturday.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Burnley: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal have to deal with a number of injury concerns – they will have to come into this game without left-back Sead Kolasinac, Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey and David Luiz.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will not be able to avail the services of midfielder Jack Cork. Also, there are doubts over the availability of winger Robbie Brady.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal Probable Starting XI: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette, Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,

Premier League 2020-21 Burnley Probable Starting XI: Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Burnley match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Burnley match will take place on December 14, 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Burnley match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Burnley match will start at 12:45 am IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Burnley match being played?

Arsenal vs Burnley match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Burnley match?

The match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Burnley match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Burnley match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.