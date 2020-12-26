Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal have been a struggling unit all season and they will now host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day as they look desperately for a win in the Premier League. Arsenal are currently 15th on the points table and they might be very close to the relegation battle. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea match will kick off at 11:00 pm.

Chelsea, on the other hand, tasted victory after two straight losses. They won their previous game 3-0 over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge last Monday night.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal will not be able to avail the services of Thomas Partey for this. Also, there are question marks over the fitness of Gabriel Martinelli.

Frank Lampard has already confirmed that Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech will not play a part in this match against Arsenal. There are also question marks over the availability of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Probable Starting XI

Arsenal Probable Starting XI: Bernd Leno; Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka; Nicolas Pepe, Willian, Alexandre Lacazette

Chelsea Probable Starting XI: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Emerson Palmieri; N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea match will take place on December 26.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Arsenal vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.