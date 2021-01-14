Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will welcome Crystal Palace in Premier League action on Thursday in what we expect a feisty London derby. Mikel Arteta's side are currently 11th in the Premier League and they are one point ahead of Palace who sit 14th on the table.

Arsenal will aim to make it five wins on the trot in all competitions when they will lock horns with Crystal Palace side who have faltered in their recent fixtures.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal will welcome Gabriel and Thomas Partey. However, the Ghanaian could well be eased back into the side after recuperating from his thigh injury.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of centre-back trio Gary Cahill, Scott Dann and Mamadou Sakho. Both Sakho and Dann picked up injuries this month and Cahill has been out since mid-December.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Probable Starting Line Up

Arsenal Probable Starting Line Up: Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Mohammed Elneny; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette

Crystal Palace Probable Starting Line Up: Vicente Guaita; Patrick van Aanholt, Cheikhou Kouyate, James Tomkins, Nathaniel Clyne; Eberechi Eze, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend; Wilfried Zaha; Christian Benteke

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match will take place on January 15.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.