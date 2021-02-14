Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will take on Leeds United on Sunday, February 14, as Mikel Arteta's side will hope to bounce back from their defeat at Aston Villa last week. They have lost their last two matches in the Premier League and now is the time when they need to get their house in order.

Arsenal is currently 11th in the Premier League, one point behind Leeds that stands at 10th position.

Leeds United have been very exciting to watch this season but they have not at all been consistent and this is match when they might well fancy their chances of getting all the three points on offer.

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leeds United game is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leeds United: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal will not be able to avail the services of Thomas Partey for the game after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury against Aston Villa. Mikel Arteta, however, will be thrilled to welcome Bernd Leno and David Luiz back into the squad.

Leeds, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of Adam Forshaw, Pablo Hernandez, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Rodrigo and Ian Poveda who are all ruled out for Sunday's game.

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leeds United possible starting line-up: Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas, Raphinha; Patrick Bamford

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leeds United kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leeds United match will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, February 14, at the Emirates Stadium.

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leeds United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leeds United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leeds United match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leeds United match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.