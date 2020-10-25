Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal and Leicester City will be facing each other in a Premier League 2020-21 game on October 26 at Emirates Stadium. The Arsenal vs Leicester City match will commence at 12.45 am IST.

Arsenal won their last game against Rapid Wien 2-1 in an Europa League group stage match. Before this match, they lost 0-1 to Manchester City in a Premier League clash which took place on October 17.

On the other hand, Leicester City defeated Zorya Luhansk 3-0 on Friday in an Europa League group stage match. They were outperformed 0-1 by Aston Villa in their previous Premier League fixture which was played on October 18.

On the points table, Leicester City are positioned at the fourth spot with nine points, while Arsenal are placed at the fifth position with nine points. Both the teams have played five games each as of now in this season, out of which, they both have emerged victorious in three each.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leicester City: Team News

Arsenal have not included Mesut Ozil in their 25-man squad for the Premier League 2020-21. Besides, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding will not be playing because of injury.

It is not sure whether Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy will be fit for the upcoming game. He missed the last game against Zorya Luhansk so that he could regain fitness for the match against Arsenal. Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Amartey and Calgar Soyuncu will not be playing for Leicester City in the upcoming fixture.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Leicester City: Runar Alex Runarsson; David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac; Cedric Soares, Joe Willock, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Reiss Nelson, Edward Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs, Hamza Choudhury, Ayoze Perez, Demarai Gray, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton or Kelechi Iheanacho

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will welcome Leicester City in the Premier League 2020-21 at 12.45 am on October 26 at Emirates Stadium. The PL 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leicester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Arsenal vs Leicester City match live streaming?

The Arsenal vs Leicester City match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Monday, October 26 at 12.45 am IST.