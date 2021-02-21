Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will welcome an in-form Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday as they will look to close the gap on the teams above them. The Gunners are still only eight points behind Chelsea, and they occupy the final Champions League spot in the table.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been in sensational form at this moment and they cannot seem to do anything wrong. Pep Guardiola's side have won a record 17 consecutive games in all competitions.

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester City game is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal do not have too many injury concerns to deal with and as such, Mikel Arteta will have a near full-strength squad to choose from. However, since they last played on Thursday, we could well see a couple of changes in the playing team.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, however, will not be able to avail the services of Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake. The former will be a big miss as he has been in roaring form all season.

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cedric Soares; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester City kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester City match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Thursday, February 18, at the Emirates Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester City match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.