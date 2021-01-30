Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier League action continues as Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, January 30.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit ninth on the table, 10 points behind their opponents Manchester United. However, they are on a great run of form which has seen them pick up 16 of the 18 available points in the home league since Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men currently occupy the second place in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils have accumulated 40 points over the course of 20 games so far. Heading in to the crucial fixture the Manchester unit will give their all and will be keen to brush off their shock 1-2 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United earlier this week.

The Premier League 2020-21Arsenal vs Manchester United game is scheduled to kick off at 8.30 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

Mikel Arteta has a long list of injuries as his side will be without the services Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith-Rowe. But the biggest deficit will be of club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who’s headed back home to take care of his mother.

Whereas, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones will not be participating for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David De Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester United kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester United match will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Saturday, January 30, at the Emirates Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester United fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Manchester United match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP