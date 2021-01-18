Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will play host to Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday in what will be their next English Premier League fixture. They come into this game after a 0-0 draw against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, went down 1-0 to Chris Wilder's Sheffield United on Tuesday at Bramall Lane.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal will be without the services of Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney, who is out with an injury. Also, there are doubts over the availability of young Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, will have to come into this match without former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, who is serving a suspension. Also, there are doubts over the availability of winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Probable Starting Line up

Arsenal Probable Starting Line up: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Newcastle United Probable Starting Line up: Karl Darlow, Matt Ritchie, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Jeff Hendrick, Joelinton, Callum Wilson

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match will take place on January 19.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.