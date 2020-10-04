Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Sheffield United Live Streaming- When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal will play host to Sheffield United in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 on Sunday, October 4. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Sheffield United fixture will be played at the Emirates Stadium. In the previous outing, Arsenal lost to reigning champions Liverpool 3-1 whereas Sheff United have failed to prove their mettle in this season. They have lost all three matches played so far. In the last outing, Sheffield United lost to Leeds United 1-0. Both sides will look to return to winning ways in the upcoming fixture. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Sheffield United fixture will kick off at 6:30 pm.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Sheffield United fixture: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to make a comeback to the side for the upcoming game. While defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Cedric Soares are available for the upcoming game.

On the other hand, Sheffield United will be without goalkeeper Simon Moore and defender Lys Mousset. Whereas defender John Egan has returned to training after serving a one-match ban.

Defender Jack O'Connell has picked up a knee injury and will be out of action for six months.

Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Sheffield United: Leno; Saka, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Sheffield United possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Ampadu; Baldock, Lundstram, Berge, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, McBurnie

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21Arsenal vs Sheffield United match live in India (TV channels)?

The EPL 2020-21 Arsenal vs Sheffield United match will telecast on select channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21Arsenal vs Sheffield United match live streaming?

