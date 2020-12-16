Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal are all set to host Southampton in a crucial Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. There is massive pressure on Mikel Arteta to take control of a floundering campaign and he will be keen to set this shop right in home conditions.

Southampton, on the other hand, have been solid this season and are currently fourth on the points table. A win here could well see them sneak into the top three.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton Team News: Team News, Injury Update

For Arsenal, Hector Bellerin and Granit Xhaka are both suspended for this game. However, there is some good news in store as they will welcome back Nicholas Pepe who has served his suspension.

Southampton, on the other hand, look sorted as they do not have any injury concerns to deal with ahead of the match.

Arsenal vs Southampton Probable Starting XI

Arsenal Probable Starting XI: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Mohamed Elneny; Nicholas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Southampton Probable Starting XI: Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse; Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Redmond; Che Adams, Danny Ings

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton match will take place on December 16.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton match will be played at Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Southampton match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.