Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs West Ham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Table-toppers Arsenal will welcome West Ham United in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Sunday, September 19. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs West Ham United match will be played at the Emirates Stadium. In the opening week, the Gunners managed to keep a clean sheet with a thumping 3-0 win over Fulham. Whereas, West Ham lost to Newcastle 2-0. After the match, West Ham slipped to the relegation zone.

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs West Ham will kick-off at 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs West Ham: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz is fit for the upcoming clash. Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil is expected to feature in the playing XI. The Reds will step onto the dugout without defenders Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis and Pablo Mari.

As for West Ham, Mark Noble has picked up a toe issue is expected to miss the game. Striker Sebastian Haller might get a place in the starting XI.While, midfielder Jack Wilshere is suffering from an ankle issue.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs West Ham: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League 2020-21 West Ham possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Noble, Anderson; Antonio

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs West Ham match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will play host to West Ham in the Premier League 2020-21 at 12:30 am on September 20. The EPL 2020-21 Arsenal vs West Ham match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch online PL 2020-21 Arsenal vs West Ham match live streaming?

The Arsenal vs West Ham match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Tuesday September 19 at 5:00 pm.