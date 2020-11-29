Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A struggling Arsenal will be looking for redemption when they will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates this weekend. The Gunners are desperate for these three points as they have failed to register wins as well as goals in the last few outings.

They were below par in their 0-0 display against Leeds United last weekend and this summarised the struggles Mikel Arteta's team. Nuno Espirito Santo's Wanderers have had a mixed bag season so far – they have had four wins, three draws and a couple of losses. They will be stacking their defence in a bid to frustrate the hosts in this crucial fixture.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Wolves: Team News, Injury Update

For Arsenal, Nicolas Pepe stays unavailable after he was suspended in the previous match. Also, Thomas Partey will be absent which will only multiply the woes of the Gunners. However, Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac should be back in the fold as they tested negative for coronavirus .

For the Wolves, Romain Saiss tested positive for COVID-19 and this means that he will stay back and not travel with the rest of the team. The squad will be bolstered with the return of Conor Coady to the back line.

Predicted Lineups for Premier League, Arsenal vs Wolves

Arsenal predicted XI: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka; Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

Wolves predicted XI: Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman; Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Rayan Alt-Nouri; Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence

When is the Premier League match between Arsenal vs Wolves?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Wolves will take place on Monday, November 30

What are the timings of Premier League match between Arsenal vs Wolves?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Wolves will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match between Arsenal vs Wolves being played?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Wolves will be played at Emirates.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match between Arsenal vs Wolves?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Wolves will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between Arsenal vs Wolves?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Wolves will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.