Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will head across to Aston Villa on Saturday, as Mikel Arteta's side will aim to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolves on Tuesday. Aston Villa have been lost their edge after a bumper start to the season. They have only managed to win two of their seven games since the turn of the year, losing the other five.

There is only one point separating the two teams and hence, this game will be an exciting one, as both Arsenal and Aston Villa are within touching distance of the top 6 in the Premier League.

The Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Arsenal game is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Aston Villa do not have any new injury concerns as such. Kourtney Hause has still not recovered from an injury he picked up in January and hence, will miss the game. Brazilian striker Wesley is still not in contention owing to a knee injury.

Arsenal lost David Luiz and Bernd Leno in the game against Wolves as both of them received red cards. They will now miss the next few matches for Arsenal.

Aston Villa possible starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Alex Runarsson; Cedric Soares, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Arsenal match will kick off at 6:00 pm IST on Saturday, February 06, at the Villa Park.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Arsenal fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Arsenal match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.