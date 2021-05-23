Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will be looking to secure their final four finish in the Premier League when they take on Aston Villa in what will be their last game of the season at Villa Park. They enter this match after beating Tottenham 2-1 and will be favourites to conclude their season with two successive wins.

Ahead of this game, the Blues have bagged 67 points in the Premier League table and are one point above Liverpool and Leicester City.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, too beat Tottenham 2-1 in their last game and in the process, snapped their three-game winless run.

The Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Chelsea game is scheduled to kick off at 08:30 PM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Aston Villa will be without the services of Matty Cash, Dominic Revan, Trezeguet and Morgan Sanson for this match as all these players are out with their respective injuries. At the same time, Ross Barkley will not take the field as it will be against his parent club.

Chelsea too has a number of injury concerns as Ngolo Kante is still out with a hamstring injury. Kai Havertz as well as Andreas Christensen also might not take part in this match with their own injuries.

Aston Villa possible starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Ahmed El Mohamady; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Jack Grealish, Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Reece James; Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount; Timo Werner

