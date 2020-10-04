Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool Live Streaming- When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Defending champions Liverpool will travel to Aston Villa for their upcoming Premier League 2020-21 match on Sunday, October 4. The Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool fixture will be played at the Villa Park. In the last outing, Aston Villa managed to keep a clean sheet with a 3-0 win over Fulham. On the other hand, The Reds enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 scoreline win over Arsenal. In the league standings, Liverpool are second with nine points from three outings. Meanwhile, Villa are 4th with six points next to their name. The Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool fixture will kick off at 11:45 pm.

Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool fixture: Team News, Injury Update

Aston Villa loan signing Ross Barkley is expected to play for the side in the upcoming game. While midfielder Jack Grealish has returned to training after recovering from his injury. Whereas, defenders Bjorn Engels and Kortney Hause continues to be on the injury table.

Liverpool have a few injury concerns ahead of the game night. Midfielder Jordan Henderson's muscle injury will be assessed ahead of the game night. Whereas, Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane, who have tested positive for Covid-19, have self-isolated themselves. Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continue to be on the injury bench.

Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane; Barkley, Watkins, Grealish

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Aston Villa: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Jota

[q]Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?[/q]

[ans]The EPL 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool match will telecast on select channels of Star Sports.[/ans]

[q]How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool match live streaming?[/q]

[ans]Aston Villa vs Liverpool match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, October 4, at 11:45 PM.[/ans]