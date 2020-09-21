Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Aston Villa are going to host Sheffield United at Villa Park on Monday night in a Premier League fixture. The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match will start at 10.30 pm.

Sheffield United lost their last game against Wolves 0-2. Raul Jimenez and Romain Saiss scored one goal each for Wolves

Aston Villa have not played any game in this season yet and the outing against Sheffield United will be their first in the Premier League 2020-2021.

Sheffield United are placed at 16th spot in the point table with zero points from a single match. Aston Villa are at the 12th position with the same points but then again they are yet to play a match.

Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United: Team News, Injury Update

Ollie Watkins will be making his debut in the Premier League for Aston Villa. Besides him, Matty Cash and Martinez are expected to be included in the side. Wesley, Tom Heaton and Bjorn Engels will not be playing the upcoming game.

Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset and Simon Moore will not be seen in action due to injuries.

Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa possible starting lineup vs Sheffield United: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish

Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United possible starting lineup vs Aston Villa: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Lundstram, Stevens; McBurnie, McGoldrick

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match live in India (TV channels)?

Aston Villa will welcome Sheffield United in the Premier League 2020-21 at 10.30 pm on September 21. The EPL 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch online PL 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match live streaming?

The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on September 21 at 10.30 pm.