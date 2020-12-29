Premier League 2020-21 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will be looking to build on their win over Chelsea, as they now head to the Amex to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in Tuesday's Premier League showdown. The Gunners' brilliant 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium over Chelsea should have eased some pressure on manager Mikel Arteta, who had seen his side go on a seven-game winless run in the league. However, this game marks the start of an important run of fixtures where they will be expected to win as they are set to play their next four matches against teams that are in the bottom half of the league standings.

On the other hand, Brighton & Hove Albion remain winless as they have failed to secure a win in any of their last six home league fixtures. Graham Potter’s men come into the clash unable to claim a much-needed victory as they played out a 2-2 draw against West Ham United on Sunday. However, heading into this game, Brighton are four points behind Arsenal, who are currently 15th in the standings.

Premier League 2020-21 Brighto n & Hove Albion vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Tariq Lamptey will miss the game against Arsenal, as he recovers from a hamstring injury, while Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo are on long-term injury list. For Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes has been ruled out due to Covid-19 scare, while the availability of David Luiz and Willian is still doubtful.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting line-up: Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Joel Veltman, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly, Danny Welbeck

Arsenal possible possible starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexandre Lacazette

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal game will kick off at 11:30 pm IST on Tuesday, December 29, at the American Express Community Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP