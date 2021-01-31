Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome Tottenham Hotspur at the American Express Community Stadium on Monday for their latest English Premier League match. They come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Scott Parker's Fulham.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, went down 3-1 to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool recently at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored the consolation goal for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur game is scheduled to kick off at 12:45 AM IST on February 1.

Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Brighton & Hove Albion will not be able to call upon the services of Alireza Jahanbakhsh, forward Danny Welbeck, young right-back Tariq Lamptey and Romanian striker Florin Andone. Also, there are doubts over the availability of Colombian attacker Jose Izquierdo and goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Tottenham Hotspur will be without star striker Harry Kane as well as Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso, who are all nursing injuries.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting line-up: Robert Sanchez, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Davy Propper, Solly March, Neal Maupay, Aaron Connolly

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Ben Davies, Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale, Son Heung-min

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur match will kick off at 12:45 AM IST on Monday, February 1, at the American Express Community Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP