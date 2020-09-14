Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea have been the big movers among the Premier League teams in the transfer market this year. On Tuesday, Frank Lampard’s side will be travelling to Brighton for their first EPL encounter of the season. The Brighton vs Chelsea match will start on Tuesday, September 15, at 12:45 AM IST at the American Express Community Stadium.

Chelsea were hurt by transfer restrictions last season and were unable to add firepower to their team since Eden Hazard left the English shores for Real Madrid. In the attacking third and the midfield, Lampard has added the quality that was missing for a few years. In Kai Havertz, the Blues have one of the most exciting attacking talents in Europe while Timo Werner, bought from RB Leipzig, promises goals galore. Former PSG captain Thiago Silva might help shore up the defence but it needs to be seen if he can handle the pace of the Premier League.

Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Chelsea: Team News

Mateo Kovacic is suspended while Christian Pulisic too may not feature in the Brighton match. The American was, however, seen training on Wednesday after the hamstring injury that he suffered in the FA Cup final. So he has an outside chance of making it to the team.

Premier League 2020-21 Brighton possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Ryan (GK), Burn, Dunk, White, Veltman, Bissouma, Propper, Trossard, Lallana, Gross, Maupay

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Brighton: Arrizabalaga (GK), James, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Brighton will welcome Chelsea in the Premier League 2020-21 at 12:45am on September 15. The PL 2020-21 Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch online PL 2020-21 Brighton vs Chelsea match live streaming?

The Brighton vs Chelsea match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Tuesday September 15 at 12:45 AM.

