Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Brighton and Liverpool have been on the winning end of their latest respective fixtures in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21. Brighton, on November 21, defeated Aston Villa by 2-1, while Liverpool beat Leicester City by 3-0 in the ongoing tournament.

As far as performance at large is concerned, Liverpool have been pretty much in form in the Premier League 2020-21. The team have registered their win in six out of nine matches. They are currently placed at the number 2 spot of the Premier League table and have a total of 21 points.

Brighton, on the other hand, really need to up their game in the tournament. Placed at number 16 of the Premier League 2020-21, the team only have nine points from nine matches. They have been on the winning side of two matches and have been on the losing side of four matches. The remaining outings were a draw.

Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Liverpool kick off is scheduled for 6 PM IST on Saturday, November 28. The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium.

Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Liverpool: Team News

Liverpool are without quite a few main players, including Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will remain side-lined for the Saturday game of Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Liverpool. Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri will also be missing the match. Captain Jordan Henderson has returned to the full training on Thursday, so he might be involved in some capacity.

Brighton also have quite a few players that will be missing for this game. Tariq Lamptey will not be seen because of his suspension. He got a red card against Aston Villa. Alexis Mac Allister will not be seen as he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus . Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo and Christian Walton are also doubtful for this kick off.

Premier League 2020-21 Brighton possible starting line-up vs Liverpool: Ryan; White, Dunk, Webster; Veltman, Bissouma, Gross, March; Trossard; Welbeck, Maupay

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting line-up vs Brighton: Alisson; N Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Jota

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

Brighton will welcome Liverpool in the Premier League 2020-21 at 6:00 PM IST on November 28. The Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Liverpool match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch the online Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Brighton vs Liverpool Hotspur match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, November 28 at 6:00 PM IST.