Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United will eye to bounce back when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Saturday, September 26. The Premier League 2020-21 match Brighton vs Manchester United match will be played at the Falmer Stadium. In the last outing, Brighton managed to keep a clean sheet with a comfortable 3-0 win over Newcastle. The side will look to produce a similar show when they step onto the turf tonight. On the other side, The Red Devils were handed disappointment by Crystal Palace. After full-time, the scorecard read 1-3.

The Premier League 2020-21 match Brighton vs Manchester United will kick-off 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2020-21 match Brighton vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury update

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey might feature in the playing XI. While midfielder Yves Bissouma will be seen on the suspension bench serving his three-match suspension.

The visitors, Manchester United, have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game night.

Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Ryan; White, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Propper, Alzate, March; Trossard, Connolly, Maupay

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Brighton & Hove Albion: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Brighton will play the hosts to Manchester United in the Premier League 2020-21 at 5:00 pm on September 26. The EPL 2020-21 Brighton vs Manchester United match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch online EPL 2020-21 Brighton vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Brighton vs Manchester United match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for people in India.