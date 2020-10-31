Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Burnley and Chelsea will face each other in a Premier League 2020-21 match today at Turf Moor. The PL 2020-21 Burnley vs Chelsea will start at 8.30 pm.

Chelsea, on October 28, defeated Krasnodar 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League. Before this game, Chelsea’s three matches had ended in draws – two in the Premier League and the one in the UEFA Champions League.

On the other hand, Burnley lost their last match to Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 on October 27 in the Premier League. Son Heung-Min scored the single goal, snatching the match from Burnley. Before this, their match against West Brom ended in a draw as both the teams could not score a single goal.

Burnley are placed at the 18th spot in the standings with one point, while Chelsea are at the 10th position with nine points. Burnley have not won a single game in their last five matches in the Premier League, while Chelsea have emerged victorious in two the six fixtures they have played so far in this season.

Chelsea and Burnley have faced each other 100 times as of now. Out of which, both the teams have won 38 games each, while 24 matches have ended in draws.

Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Chelsea: Team News

Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton will not be a part of the Burnley’s squad due to injuries. For Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga will not be seen in action because of a shoulder problem.

Premier League 2020-21 Burnley possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Nick Pope; Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor; Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dale Stephens, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Burnley: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Burnley will welcome Chelsea in the Premier League 2020-21 at 8.30 pm on October 31 at Turf Moor. The PL 2020-21 Burnley vs Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Burnley vs Chelsea match live streaming?

The Burnley vs Chelsea match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, October 31 at 8.30 pm IST.