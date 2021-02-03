Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Burnley will welcome Manchester City at Turf Moor on Wednesday, February 3, for their latest English Premier League game. They come into this match after their 2-0 loss to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have managed to keep a clean sheet by defeatingSheffield United 1-0.

The Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Manchester City game is scheduled to kick off at 01:45 AM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Burnley will be without forward Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, left-back Charlie Taylor and midfielder Josh Brownhill.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is nursing an injury. Also, there are doubts over the availability of Dutch defender Nathan Ake as well as striker Sergio Aguero.

The last time these two clubs faced each other in the Premier League was last year when Manchester City beat Burnley 5-0.

In 16 head-to-head encounters between both the sides, Manchester City have won 12 games, lost one and drawn three.

Burnley possible starting line-up: Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Manchester City kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Manchester City match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 03, at the Turf Moor Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Manchester City match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.