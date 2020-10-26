Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming outing in Premier League 2020-21 is crucial for Burnley as the team would be aiming to break its no-win streak. The hosts have been in a bad shape in the league with only one point in their kitty. The guest team too have not been in great form as they have only won two out of the five matches that they have played.

Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27 at 1:30am. The crucial outing will be played at the Turf Moor. It must be noted that the match will be played in an empty stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest fixtures, both Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur had a draw match. The host team faced West Brom on October 19 and both of them did not score any goals leading to a draw, while the guest team squared off against West Ham and both the sides scored three goals each.

Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News

Burnley will be without Jack Cork and Ben Mee. Phillip Bardsley too will be unavailable as he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Erik Pieters' presence is also a doubt due to his calf injury.

As for Tottenham, Japhet Tanganga is out due to a thigh issue, Eric Dier is also a doubt because of his hamstring problem.

Premier League 2020-21 Burnley possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: Pope; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Barnes, Wood

Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs Burnley: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Son, Ndombele, Bergwijn; Kane

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

Burnley will welcome Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2020-21 at 1: 30am IST on October 27. The Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch the online Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Tuesday, October 27 at 1:30am IST.