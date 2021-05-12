Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Two of the most widely followed teams in the modern era, Chelsea and Arsenal will lock horns in a Premier League battle at the Stamford Bridge in London. In the reverse fixture played earlier, Mikel Arteta’s side defeated the now departed Frank Lampard’s Chelsea by 3-1.

However, the Blues have turned a corner under new manager Thomas Tuchel and have been a resurgent force, not only in the Premier League, but also in Europe where they have booked a slot in the grand finale.

Arsenal, on the other hand, is a side under pressure, and they will need to win a majority of their remaining games and then hope a few other results go their way if they have to book a European spot.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Arsenal game is scheduled to kick off at 12:45 AM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea will go into this match without the services of Mateo Kovacic who picked up a hamstring injury and Tuchel will hope he is fit for the FA Cup final.

For Arsenal, David Luiz will miss out owing to a hamstring injury. Also, they will have to deal with the absence of Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka.

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, Jorginho, Billy Gilmour, Ben Chilwell; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount; Kai Havertz

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny; Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Arsenal kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Arsenal match will kick off at 12:45 AM IST on Thursday, May 13, at the Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Arsenal fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Arsenal match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

