Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After their loss to Arsenal, Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are eighth on the standings, seven points off defending champions, Liverpool.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, will come into this match on the back of a four-game unbeaten run. They have won their last two matches 3-0 against West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

Chelsea have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League games against Aston Villa and have won their last six in succession.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Aston Villa will kick off at 11:00 pm.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Aston Villa Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Lampard has a full Chelsea squad at his disposal. However, Hakim Ziyech remains a doubt. Reece James and Ben Chilwell have come from injuries and hence, their workload needs to be monitored.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of four first-team players. Douglas Luiz and John McGinn will take up the mantle in the middle of the field.

Chelsea probable starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Havertz, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

Aston Villa probable starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Hause, Konsa, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi; Watkins

