Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Burnley LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will look to get their Premier League campaign back on track when they welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Sunday at 5.30 pm IST. They were held to a goalless draw by Wolves in Thomas Tuchel's first game as Chelsea boss.

Burnley, on the other hand, is a side brimming with confidence. They inflicted a shock defeat when they toppled Liverpool 1-0 and then were at their best against Aston Villa.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Burnley game is scheduled to kick off at 05.30 pm IST on Sunday, January 31.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Burnley: Team News, Injury Update

Tuchel has already confirmed that N'Golo Kante is back in contention for Chelsea and hence, he could start this match.

The Blues have lost just one out of their last 13 league games against Burnley.

For Burnley, Manager Sean Dyche has provided key updates on first-team stars Ashley Barnes and Charlie Taylor.

"Taylor is back on the grass and making progress, Barnes is similar, it's not major, but we have to be over cautious and Brownhill it touch and go, but everyone else has come through,” Sean Dyche said ahead of the match.

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner

Burnley possible starting line-up: Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters; Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Burnley match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Burnley match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Burnley fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Burnley match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP