Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In their fourth match of the ongoing Premier League 2020-21, Chelsea is all set to play against Crystal Palace in a clash on Saturday, October 3. This season has not been great for the host, Chelsea, who have managed to win only one out of the three matches played so far, at the cost losing one, while another was concluded at draw. The result has been disappointing despite being the highest spenders in the transfer window. The team will be working hard to bring back their old charm, when they defeated Manchester United in the FA semi-finals.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace have claimed victory in two matches out of the opening three in their campaign this season. Defeating Southampton and Man United, Crystal Palace lost their only match against Everton last weekend.

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match will be played in an empty Stamford stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to begin at 5pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team News

The weekend match will be crucial for Mendy, who might make his Premier League debut. The absentee list includes Billy Gilmour and Marcos Alonso. As for Palace, they will be lacking the best of their defensive players, including Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt and Nathan Ferguson.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Crystal Palace: Mendy; James, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Werner; Abraham

Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace starting lineup vs Chelsea: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Sakho, Mitchell; Townsend, McCarthy, McArthur, Eze; Ayew, Zaha

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will welcome Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2020-21 at 5pm on October 3 at Stamford Stadium. The PL 2020-21 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Crustal Palace match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, October 3 at 5pm IST.