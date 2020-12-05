Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea are surely a team in top form. The Blues netted four goals against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, and hence, they will be confident as they await Leeds United at home in a Premier League 2020-21 match this weekend. Leeds United, on the other hand, were impressive too in their 1-0 win against Everton in their previous league match. Chelsea have been the more consistent of the two teams this season, but expect this match to be feisty.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Lampard has a full Chelsea squad at his disposal and players like Timo Werner, N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, and Kurt Zouma are all expected to return to the starting XI. Leeds do not have the same luxury, but the side has consistently punched above their weight and hence, one expects them to give it a good fight.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Predicted Lineups

Chelsea predicted XI: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

Leeds United predicted XI: Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Gianni Alioski, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno; Patrick Bamford

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United match will take place on December 6, 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United match?

Chelsea vs Leeds United tie will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United match will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD and HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leeds United match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.