Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Two heavyweight sides will battle it out in Sunday's fixture of the 2020-21 Premier League as champions Liverpool visit Chelsea's home turf. The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Liverpool match will be played at Stamford Bridge on September 20. Both the sides have three points in their kitty, having registered victory in their first matches of the league. While Chelsea beat Brighton by 3-1, Liverpool had an exciting spectacle with Leeds that ended on with 4-3. Jurgen Klopp's side will be worried about the defensive fragilities which were exposed by Leeds last week.

For Chelsea, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will be under the lens again. His performance at the Amex Stadium was mediocre and was barely concealed under three handsome goals by James, Zouma and Jorginho. Currently, the home side stands at the 3rd spot in the Premier League points table, while the visitors are at the 6th position. The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Liverpool will kick-off at 9 pm in the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Frank Lampard's side will miss the service of new signing Hakim Ziyech for Sunday's game. Christian Pulisic will also sit out due to a hamstring injury. Billy Gilmour remains on the bench, with Ben Chilwell also likely to be sidelined.

For Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the Stamford game as well. Kostas Tsimikas and Xherdan Shaqiri have resumed training and it remains to be seen if they get to play for Liverpool.

Premier League 2020-21 possible starting lineup of Chelsea against Liverpool: Kepa, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount, Werner

Premier League 2020-21 possible starting lineup of Liverpool against Chelsea: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will be welcoming Liverpool in the Premier League 2020-21 at 9 pm on September 20. The EPL 2020-21 Chelsea vs Liverpool match will be held at Stamford Bridge and telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Chelsea vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Chelsea vs Liverpool match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for people in India.