Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester City
Premier League Live Streaming: Chelsea vs Manchester City will be played at Stamford Bridge.
- Last Updated: January 03, 2021, 13:36 IST
Manchester City are back in Premier League action on Sunday – they travel to lock horns with Chelsea. They last played a match on Boxing Day when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0.
The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City will be played at the Stamford Bridge.
Frank Lampard is a manager under pressure – Chelsea have picked up just four points in their last five games.
The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City will kick off at 10:00 pm.
Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City Team News: Team News, Injury Update
Reece James will not take part in this game as he been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Hakim Ziyech is back with the squad, but might not be in the starting XI.
For Manchester City, Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have contracted COVID-19 and hence, they are ruled out of the match.
Ederson confirmed on social media that he was self-isolating.
We have predicted Manchester City’s predicted XI without the knowledge of the confidential details related to players who have contracted COVID-19.
Chelsea vs Manchester City Probable starting line-up
Chelsea Probable starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpillicueta, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner
Manchester City Probable starting line-up: Zack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Sergio Aguero
When is the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City match?
The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City match will take place on January 3.
What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Chelsea vs Manchester City match?
The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City match will start at 10:00 PM IST.
Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City match being played?
The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City match will be played at the Stamford Bridge.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City match?
The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.
Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City?
The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.