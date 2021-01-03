Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City are back in Premier League action on Sunday – they travel to lock horns with Chelsea. They last played a match on Boxing Day when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard is a manager under pressure – Chelsea have picked up just four points in their last five games.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City will kick off at 10:00 pm.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Reece James will not take part in this game as he been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Hakim Ziyech is back with the squad, but might not be in the starting XI.

For Manchester City, Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have contracted COVID-19 and hence, they are ruled out of the match.

Ederson confirmed on social media that he was self-isolating.

We have predicted Manchester City’s predicted XI without the knowledge of the confidential details related to players who have contracted COVID-19 .

Chelsea vs Manchester City Probable starting line-up

Chelsea Probable starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpillicueta, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner

Manchester City Probable starting line-up: Zack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Sergio Aguero

