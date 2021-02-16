Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will welcome Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in Monday night's Premier League action, as the hosts will aim to surge under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have won four straight games in all competitions after drawing their first game under Tuchel.If they bag a win here in this game, they would slide over struggling Liverpool, into the top four of the Premier League.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are currently 17th and are just one spot above the relegation zone. However, they can breathe a little easy and there is a 10-point gap between them and Fulham in 18th place.

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Newcastle United game is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Team News, Injury Update

For Chelsea, Thiago Silva is currently injured and will not be available. Also, Timo Werner is doubtful with a leg injury while Kai Havertz has suffered a knock as well.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, will be without Callum Wilson who has suffered a hamstring injury. Fabian Schar and Javi Manquillo are injured as well.

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud

Newcastle United possible starting line-up: Karl Darlow; Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Jamal Lewis; Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Andy Carroll

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Newcastle United kick-off?

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Newcastle United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Newcastle United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Newcastle United fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Newcastle United match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.