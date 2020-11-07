Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sheffield United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea will be taking on Sheffield United in a Premier League 2020-21 clash on November 7 at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea vs Sheffield United match will commence at 11 pm.

In their previous Champions League clash, Chelsea outperformed Rennes 3-0. Before this match, they defeated Burnley 3-0 in a Premier League fixture. Sheffield United lost their previous two Premier League clashes to Manchester City 0-1 and Liverpool United 1-2.

In the standings, Chelsea are placed at the seventh spot with 12 points, while Sheffield United are at the 19th position with one point. Chelsea have won three of the seven matches they have played in this season, while Sheffield United have not emerged victorious in a single game.

The two sides have faced each other in 82 matches. Out of these games, Chelsea have won 38 and Sheffield United 28. Sixteen matches have ended in draws.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sheffield United: Team News

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Billy Gilmour will not be available for selection due to injury. Kai Havertz tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation. John Fleck, Jack O'Connell and Lys Mousset will not be a part of the Sheffield United squad because of injury. Ethan Ampadu will also not be available for the upcoming match.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Sheffield United: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Timo Werner; Tammy Abraham

Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Enda Stevens; George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Max Lowe; Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sheffield United match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will welcome Sheffield United in the Premier League 2020-21 at 11 pm on November 7 at Stamford Bridge. The PL 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sheffield United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Chelsea vs Sheffield United match live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Sheffield United match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, November 7 at 11 pm IST.