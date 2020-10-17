Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea are going to face Southampton in a match of Premier League 2020-21 on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea vs Southampton fixture will start at 7.30 pm.

Chelsea will be trying to replicate their performance of the previous game against Crystal Palace. In this match, they got the better of Crystal Palace by 4-0. They are currently placed at the seventh spot in the standings with seven points.

On the other hand, Southampton made a comeback after losing their first two matches to Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur. They won their last match against West Brom by 2-0 and before this game, they outperformed Burnley by 1-0. They are positioned at 11th place on the points table with six points.

Both the teams have locked horns 42 times in the Premier League. Out of which, Chelsea have emerged victorious in 24 games, while Southampton have won nine. Nine games have ended in draws.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Southampton: Team News

It is still doubtful whether Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell will be part of Chelsea. Mendy had to take a break due to a thigh injury and although he has returned, he is not expected to be seen in action against Southampton. Chilwell has an issue with his foot, because of which his participation in the upcoming game is doubtful. Billy Gilmour is also injured.

Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong has contracted COVID-19 and is in self-isolation. He will not be playing the match against Chelsea.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Southampton: Willy Caballero, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham

Premier League 2020-21 Southampton possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Alex McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Vestegaard, Ryan Bertrand, Theo Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Djenepo, Danny Ings, Che Adams

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Southampton match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will welcome Southampton in the Premier League 2020-21 at 7.30 pm on October 17 at Stamford Stadium. The PL 2020-21 Chelsea vs Southampton match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Chelsea vs Southampton match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Southampton match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, October 17 at 7.30 pm IST.