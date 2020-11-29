Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jose Mourinho is all set for another return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea awaits Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday evening. Spurs are currently top of the league while Chelsea are in the third spot, two points behind Mourinho’s outfit.

Both the sides are in rip-roaring form as they come into this game after convincing performances – both domestically and in Europe. They have won their last five games fairly handsomely.

Chelsea have beaten Tottenham Hotspur 72 times out of the 167 previous meetings between the two teams. Tottenham, on the other hand, have won 55 games, while 40 have not yielded any result.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Christian Pulisic is fit and ready for selection and hence, Frank Lampard will have his full first-team squad available for selection.

As per Jose Mourinho, defender Toby Alderweireld's muscle injury was not as serious, but he will have to sit out for a couple of weeks. It means that Davinson Sanchez could be his replacement in the starting XI.

Predicted Lineups for Premier League, Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea predicted XI: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

When is the Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur?

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match will take place on Sunday, November 29.

What are the timings of Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The encounter between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur being played?

The Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The fixture will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.