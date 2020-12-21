Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea have suffered two consecutive defeats against Everton and Wolves and will look to arrest the slide when they face West Ham in their next Premier League match. The Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League 2020-2021 match will be played at Chelsea’s home ground Stamford Bridge on December 22, Tuesday. The match will begin at 1.30 am IST.

Frank Lampard’s team seemed to have hit some form in October and early November and there was even talk of a title push. But seven points from the last five matches makes that kind of conversation sound premature now. Chelsea are presently at eight place on the league table. A win will bring them closer to the top four while a defeat or a draw will make the struggle for European places even harder.

West Ham, coached by David Moyes, are known to be a tough team to break down and know how to score with even a chance or two. West Ham are just one point behind Chelsea at the 10th spot. A win will take the Hammers above their London neighbours in the points table.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea Probable Starting XI vs West Ham: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner

Premier League 2020-21 West Ham Probable Starting XI vs Chelsea: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Snodgrass, Benrahma, Fornals; Haller

When is the Chelsea vs West Ham match?

The match will take place on December 22, Tuesday.

What are the timings of the Chelsea vs West Ham match?

The match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Chelsea vs West Ham match being played?

The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chelsea vs West Ham match?

The match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Chelsea vs West Ham match?

The match live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.