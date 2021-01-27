Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will welcome Wolverhampton Wanders in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, as they are desperate to build some momentum going forward in the season. This will be their first match post the shocking sacking of Frank Lampard as the manager.

Wolves, on the other hand, are down to 14th place and their latest win came against Chelsea. However, the side has only managed to win six games and they have a steep mountain to climb.

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Wolves Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea will be without the services of N'Golo Kante, who continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva should make a return to the playing XI.

Wolves, on the other hand, have a much elaborate injury list to deal with and this includes the likes of Raul Jimenez, Jonny Castro, Daniel Podence and Fernando Marcal.

Chelsea vs Wolves Probable Starting Line-up

Chelsea Probable Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic

Wolves Probable Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Romain Saiss; Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker; Adama Traore, Jose, Pedro Neto

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Wolves match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Wolves match will take place on January 27.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Chelsea vs Wolves match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Wolves match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Wolves match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Wolves match will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Wolves match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Wolves match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Wolves?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Wolves match live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.